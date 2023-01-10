Game #42: Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Blueshirts are back in action after a pair of days away from the rink. Tonight’s affair will be an interconference matchup against Mats Zuccarello, Calen Addison, and the rest of the Minnesota Wild. Following their overtime loss against the Devils on Saturday afternoon, the Blueshirts three game winning streak came to an end. However, Gerard Gallant’s squad is still in the midst of a five game point streak at 3-0-2, and they’d like to keep that going with two points tonight.

The Wild find themselves in a familiar position in their playoff race. Minnesota currently sits in third place in the Central Division with a four point lead over Colorado, but are seven points back of Dallas for the division lead. The mushy middle is the spot of the playoff bracket Minnesota tends to occupy, and that’s where they are once again.

Player to Watch: Julien Gauthier

While the knock on Gauthier is usually his inability to finish plays, the big bodied winger was able to find the back of the net in New York’s previous game. Keep an eye on Gauthier as he looks to build off the momentum from that goal and continue his strong play.

Enjoy the game!