Bantering Points: 1/10/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Igor Shesterkin about being named an All-Star for the first time in his NHL career and why Shesterkin isn’t too focused on earning that distinction while he helps the Rangers continue their trek to the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson talked to K’Andre Miller about squaring off against Ryan Reaves for the first time in his career and the role Reaves played as a mentor during his time in New York (Newsday)
- $hayna Goldman and Dom Lu$zczy$zyn released their statistical player cards for the Blueshirts’ players (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Anaheim Ducks’ forward Justin Kirkland has been hospitalized following an accident on the way to the team’s most recent game on Sunday (TSN)
- Rory Boylen lists 20 players we can expect to hear in trade discussions as the trade deadline draws closer (Sportsnet)
-
Loading comments...