Kreider, Gauthier Injured in Rangers’ Win Over Wild

The Rangers played much of the third period down two forwards.

By Tom Dianora
NHL: JAN 05 Rangers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amidst the jubilation resulting from Tuesday night’s 4-3 come-from-behind shootout win over the Minnesota Wild, the New York Rangers and their fans have to be holding their breath with respect to the team’s health.

Specifically, forwards Julien Gauthier and Chris Kreider both suffered upper-body injuries that forced them to leave the game. There’s no definitive prognosis on either right now, but the Rangers should know more on Wednesday, at which point we’ll provide updates here.

Gauthier left in the first period after getting sandwiched and hit up high by a combination of old pal Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime. The head contact makes one worry about a possible concussion, but for now that’s only speculation.

Kreider, whose possible absence would leave a gaping hole in the Rangers’ lineup — especially with how dominant his line with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko has looked recently — took a hit from the Wild’s Marcus Foligno in the third period. He went back to the bench in visible pain, with an apparent arm/shoulder injury. He left for the locker room soon thereafter and did not return.

Again, further updates to come in this article as we learn more.

