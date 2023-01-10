Kreider, Gauthier Injured in Rangers’ Win Over Wild

Amidst the jubilation resulting from Tuesday night’s 4-3 come-from-behind shootout win over the Minnesota Wild, the New York Rangers and their fans have to be holding their breath with respect to the team’s health.

Specifically, forwards Julien Gauthier and Chris Kreider both suffered upper-body injuries that forced them to leave the game. There’s no definitive prognosis on either right now, but the Rangers should know more on Wednesday, at which point we’ll provide updates here.

#NYR say upper body injuries for both Kreider and Gauthier, will know more tomorrow — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 11, 2023

Gauthier left in the first period after getting sandwiched and hit up high by a combination of old pal Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime. The head contact makes one worry about a possible concussion, but for now that’s only speculation.

Reaves&Duhaime got Gauthier up high on a hit. Gauthier won't return to the game with an upper body injury. #NYR pic.twitter.com/unX8IMWTVz — David (@DaveyUpper) January 11, 2023

Kreider, whose possible absence would leave a gaping hole in the Rangers’ lineup — especially with how dominant his line with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko has looked recently — took a hit from the Wild’s Marcus Foligno in the third period. He went back to the bench in visible pain, with an apparent arm/shoulder injury. He left for the locker room soon thereafter and did not return.

Kreider takes a bump from Foligno and goes straight to the bench early in a shift. Getting some attention from a trainer, staying on the bench for now. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 11, 2023

Kreider going to the locker room during the TV timeout. Left arm dangling a bit limp. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 11, 2023

Again, further updates to come in this article as we learn more.