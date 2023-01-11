Bantering Points: 1/11/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3*, MIN 3 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts put forth a gutsy effort, battling back from an early two goal deficit as well as another third period rally to play the Wild to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
- Mollie Walker caught up with Ryan Reaves during his first return to New York since being traded to Minnesota earlier this season (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks writes that in spite of Reaves’ complaints regarding how his final days in New York were handled, the Blueshirts are no worse for dumping him and his onerous contract (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s interconference matchup (LoHud)
- Brian Abate discusses the value Jimmy Vesey’s recent contract extension will being to the Rangers (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple point$ to Adam Fox’$ contribution$ to New York’$ effort again$t the Wild and hi$ overall performance thi$ $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Pierre LeBrun reports that teams have been calling the San Jose Sharks to inquire about Erik Karlsson in the midst of his bounce back season (TSN)
