Chris Kreider Will Not Play Thursday vs. Dallas Stars

Chris Kreider left Tuesday’s victory vs. the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury, and the New York Rangers’ longest tenured player will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Dallas Stars.

Rangers announce Kreider won’t play tomorrow #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) January 11, 2023

Kreider was noticeably in pain after taking a hit to his left arm/shoulder, and did not return to the game afterwards. Here is a look at the hit in question.

Now Kreider has left the game. I'll help you out on what GG going to say after the game: "Upper Body, Day to Day" #NYR pic.twitter.com/aqEcNKURTU — David (@DaveyUpper) January 11, 2023

Kreider has appeared in 42 games this season for the Rangers, and has posted a line of 19-11-30. He’s been one of the team’s top minutes eaters as he plays in all situations, and for the time being his spot on the top line will be filled by Alexis Lafrenière.

The line of Lafrenière, Mika Zibanejad, and Kaapo Kakko has played together for 36 minutes at 5v5, and in that time has posted a GF/60 of 6.63 and a GA/60 of 3.31 per Evolving-Hockey. It also appears that Lafrenière will take Kreider’s spot on the power play, but Kakko would also be a suitable replacement given his play of late, and skillset.

Gallant confirms that Laf will play in Kreider’s spot on the top line. It also sounds like Laf will replace Kreider at the net front on PP1. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) January 11, 2023

Hopefully what is ailing Kreider isn’t too major, and in the time being Lafrenière can make the most of the minutes bump, and power play opportunity.