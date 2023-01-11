 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Kreider Will Not Play Thursday vs. Dallas Stars

By Tom Urtz Jr
/ new
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Chris Kreider left Tuesday’s victory vs. the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury, and the New York Rangers’ longest tenured player will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Dallas Stars.

Kreider was noticeably in pain after taking a hit to his left arm/shoulder, and did not return to the game afterwards. Here is a look at the hit in question.

Kreider has appeared in 42 games this season for the Rangers, and has posted a line of 19-11-30. He’s been one of the team’s top minutes eaters as he plays in all situations, and for the time being his spot on the top line will be filled by Alexis Lafrenière.

The line of Lafrenière, Mika Zibanejad, and Kaapo Kakko has played together for 36 minutes at 5v5, and in that time has posted a GF/60 of 6.63 and a GA/60 of 3.31 per Evolving-Hockey. It also appears that Lafrenière will take Kreider’s spot on the power play, but Kakko would also be a suitable replacement given his play of late, and skillset.

Hopefully what is ailing Kreider isn’t too major, and in the time being Lafrenière can make the most of the minutes bump, and power play opportunity.

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...