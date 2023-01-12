Bantering Points: 1/12/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks makes the case for Filip Chytil earning more ice time than Gerard Gallant currently gives him on a nightly basis (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker discusses why Adam Fox logging heavy minutes throughout the season isn’t an issue that will come back to bite the Rangers once the stretch run begins (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson confirms that Chris Kreider will miss tonight’s contest against the Dallas Stars due to the upper body injury he suffered in the previous game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano notes that Alexis Lafreniere is slated to be the next man up in the lineup in the wake of Kreider’s absence (LoHud)
- Tom Castro juxtaposes Lafreniere’s relative struggles thus far to the early career success Jack Hughes has seen as a member of the New Jersey Devils (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Joe Sakic has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee to replace Bob Clarke (TSN)
- Jim Montgomery, Pete DeBoer, Bruce Cassidy, and Rod Brind’Amour will be the head coaches for their respective divisions during All-Star Weekend (NBC Sports)
