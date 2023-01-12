 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 1/12/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
NHL: OCT 14 Stars at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks makes the case for Filip Chytil earning more ice time than Gerard Gallant currently gives him on a nightly basis (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker discusses why Adam Fox logging heavy minutes throughout the season isn’t an issue that will come back to bite the Rangers once the stretch run begins (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson confirms that Chris Kreider will miss tonight’s contest against the Dallas Stars due to the upper body injury he suffered in the previous game (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano notes that Alexis Lafreniere is slated to be the next man up in the lineup in the wake of Kreider’s absence (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro juxtaposes Lafreniere’s relative struggles thus far to the early career success Jack Hughes has seen as a member of the New Jersey Devils (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Joe Sakic has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee to replace Bob Clarke (TSN)
  • Jim Montgomery, Pete DeBoer, Bruce Cassidy, and Rod Brind’Amour will be the head coaches for their respective divisions during All-Star Weekend (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...