Game #43: Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Rangers are back in action tonight as they’re set to square off with yet another Central Division opponent. After defeating the Minnesota Wild in a shootout on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars have come in to Madison Square Garden looking to knock the Rangers off their perch. In a division expected to be dominated by the reigning champion Colorado Avalanche, the Stars find themselves leading the Central Division just past the halfway point of the 2022-23 campaign.

Chris Kreider left Tuesday’s game with an upper body injury, and he will sit out of tonight’s game. Alexis Lafreniere will move onto the top line and top power play unit in Kreider’s place, and Sammy Blais will draw back into the lineup. Recent waiver claim Jake Leschyshyn will being watching tonight’s action from the press box, as Gerard Gallant has opted against inserting the newest Ranger into the action right away.

Player to Watch: Braden Schneider

Prior to the beginning of the season, the Rangers dealt former top defensive prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Stars in exchange for a top-10 protected first round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft. That trade was made as the team opted to give Braden Schneider more rope to secure a spot on the team’s 3rd defensive pairing last season, and Schneider staked his claim to the spot. Keep an eye on Schneider as he skates against the player he once competed with for a roster spot with the Blueshirts.

Enjoy the game!