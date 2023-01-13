Bantering Points: 1/13/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, DAL 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers were blanked by the Stars for the first 59 minutes and 59 seconds of last night’s game, but a goal in the final second of regulation followed by an overtime winner from Adam Fox allowed the Rangers to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat (CBS)
- Larry Brooks discusses Braden Schneider’s first calendar year as a full time NHL player since his recall from Hartford last January (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details how Ben Harpur has emerged as New York’s sixth defenseman after nobody had him penciled into that role coming into the season (Newsday)
- Stephenson also points out how Julien Gauthier continues to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with K’Andre Miller about how playing for a new contract for next season has given him a little bit more motivation than in seasons’ past (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Chris Johnston reports that the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract (TSN)
- The Boston Bruins suffered their first home regulation loss of the season as they were shutout by the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-0 (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...