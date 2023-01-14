Bantering Points: 1/14/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce highlights the third year leap K’Andre Miller has taken as he approaches restricted free agency and presents the Rangers with a major decision (NY Post)
- Brendan Azoff ponders whether the time has come for the Blueshirts to pair Jacob Trouba with someone other than Miller on their middle defensive pairing (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Anaheim Ducks’ defenseman John Klingberg has submitted his ten team trade list to the organization in anticipation of being dealt ahead of the trade deadline on March 3rd (TSN)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella has opted to remove the iPads the team normally uses between shifts from the bench, and has already reacted to critics of that decision in a way only he can (Sportsnet)
- An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended following a medical emergency involving a spectator and is set to be completed at a later time (NHL.com)
