Bantering Points: 1/15/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker believes the Blueshirts have begun to show the resiliency that served as their team identity down the stretch of last season (NY Post)
- Walker also relays word that recent acquisition Jake Leschyshyn is expected to make his Rangers’ debut tonight against the Montreal Canadiens (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson goes in-depth on the second year leap Braden Schneider has taken for New York (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff points out that Adam Fox could be in the conversation to win his second Norris Trophy if he continues playing at his current level (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman reports that the Boston Bruins have been making progress on contract extension talks with pending unrestricted free agent David Pastrnak (Sportsnet)
- The Florida Panthers placed forward Zac Dalpe on waivers (TSN)
- Ryan Clark notes that with last night’s 8-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Seattle Kraken became the first team in NHL history sweep a road trip of seven or more games (ESPN)
