Game #44: Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a pair of days off, the Blueshirts are back in action at Madison Square Garden tonight. The Montreal Canadiens are in town for their only visit of the season, and they’ll be squaring off in an Original Six matchup in what some might say is the biggest sporting event involving a New York team today.

With their wild comeback victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, the Rangers extended their point streak to seven games, sporting a 5-0-2 record over that stretch. The fourth game of that streak was a 4-1 victory in Montreal for the Rangers, and another win tonight will clinch the season series for Gerard Gallant’s squad. Julien Gauthier was placed on injured reserve earlier today and Ryan Carpenter has been recalled from AHL Hartford, but he won’t be suiting up in this contest.

Player to Watch: Jake Leschyshyn

Leschyshyn was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights last week, and the newest Blueshirt will make his Broadway debut tonight. Leschyshyn will be skating on the 4th line, and Gallant cited his abilities in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill as reason for him being claimed. Keep on eye on the newest Ranger as he dons the jersey for the first time.

Enjoy the game!