Bantering Points: 1/16/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: MTL 2, NYR 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers didn’t bring their “A” game against the lowly Canadiens, and Montreal took advantage of that and handed New York their first regulation loss of 2023 (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Jake Leschyshyn had an unremarkable performance in his first game as a Ranger since being claimed off waivers from Vegas (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s deflating defeat (LoHud)
- Scott Blair reminisces on the top 20 goal scorers in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple had five thing$ to $ay in the wake of the Blue$hirt$’ mo$t recent lo$$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Former Vancouver Canucks’ forward Gino Odjick passed away at age 52 due to AL amyloidosis (TSN)
- The Boston Bruins announced that their arena deal with TD Bank to call their home arena TD Garden has been extended through 2045 (ESPN)
