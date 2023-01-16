 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/16/23

By Jack McKenna
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: MTL 2, NYR 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers didn’t bring their “A” game against the lowly Canadiens, and Montreal took advantage of that and handed New York their first regulation loss of 2023 (CBS)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that Jake Leschyshyn had an unremarkable performance in his first game as a Ranger since being claimed off waivers from Vegas (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s deflating defeat (LoHud)
  • Scott Blair reminisces on the top 20 goal scorers in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple had five thing$ to $ay in the wake of the Blue$hirt$’ mo$t recent lo$$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

