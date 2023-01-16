Game #45: New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Open Thread

Gerard Gallant’s are back in action tonight following last night’s home defeat at the hands of the lowly Montreal Canadiens. After failing to beat Montreal, who currently sits 15th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Blueshirts will have an opportunity to right the ship against the only team below Montreal in the conference standings.

The Blue Jackets came to Madison Square Garden towards the end of October and handed the Rangers a 5-1 defeat. The scene has shifted to Nationwide Arena in Columbus for tonight’s game, and the Blueshirts will look to return the favor to a Blue Jackets team that is barreling towards the bottom of the league standings in the hope of landing a high draft pick in 2023.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

The former Blue Jacket was the only Ranger to find the back of the net in the first meeting between these Metropolitan Division rivals earlier this season. In addition to that, Panarin was also the only member of the team to score in yesterday’s sub-par effort. Keep an eye on Panarin as the Rangers look to put yesterday’s showing in the rear view mirror and get back in the win column.

Enjoy the game!