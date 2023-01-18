 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/18/23

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that for as much as New York’s top power play unit has struggled as of late, the second unit has been taking advantage of their few and far between opportunities (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson sees tomorrow’s game against the Boston Bruins as a measuring stick game for the Blueshirts (Newsday)
  • Murat Ate$ make$ the ca$e for ranking Mark Me$$ier 17th on The Athletic’$ NHL99 li$t (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

