Bantering Points: 1/18/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that for as much as New York’s top power play unit has struggled as of late, the second unit has been taking advantage of their few and far between opportunities (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson sees tomorrow’s game against the Boston Bruins as a measuring stick game for the Blueshirts (Newsday)
- Murat Ate$ make$ the ca$e for ranking Mark Me$$ier 17th on The Athletic’$ NHL99 li$t (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to don a pride jersey and take part in warmups for last night’s game as his team celebrated Pride Night against the Anaheim Ducks, citing a conflict with his religious beliefs as a Russian Orthodox (Sportsnet)
- The Ottawa Senators waived forward Jacob Lucchini (TSN)
- The Montreal Canadiens placed forwards Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Juraj Slafkovsky on injured reserve (NHL.com)
