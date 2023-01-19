Bantering Points: 1/19/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks discusses Jacob Trouba’s recent resurgence after his rough beginning to the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman reports that Chris Kreider is expected to return to the lineup in time for tonight’s meeting with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins (Newsday)
- Brian Abate goes in-depth on K’Andre Miller’s continued development and how Miller has established himself as an emerging star in the league (The Hockey Writers)
- San Jose Sharks’ forward Timo Meier has emerged as a player the Blueshirts reportedly have interest in acquiring as the trade deadline begins to approach (YardBarker)
Around the NHL:
- The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Kyle Criscuolo from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Jasper Weatherby (TSN)
- Justin Bourne offers his take on the decision the Philadelphia Flyers made by allowing Ivan Provorov to play on the team’s Pride Night after refusing to don a pride jersey and sitting out of warmups on Tuesday (Sportsnet)
