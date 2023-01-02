 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 1/2/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, FLA 3 (4:46 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: New York’s stars shined bright to kick off 2023 as six players recorded multiple points en route to a five goal offensive outburst (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks highlights the strong showing out of the Blueshirts’ powerplay as a key factor in yesterday’s victory (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson also pointed to New York’s performance with the man advantage against Florida and the oddity behind one of their two goals on special teams (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • The Dallas Stars agreed to a one year, $3.5 million contract extension with forward Joe Pavelski (NBC Sports)
  • Luke Fox previews the 2023 Winter Classic set to take place at Fenway Park in Boston this afternoon between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins (Sportsnet)
  • Jim Cerny reports that Pittsburgh Penguins’ defenseman Kris Letang may not be healthy enough to skate in the Winter Classic (NHL.com)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...