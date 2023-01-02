Bantering Points: 1/2/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, FLA 3 (4:46 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York’s stars shined bright to kick off 2023 as six players recorded multiple points en route to a five goal offensive outburst (CBS)
- Larry Brooks highlights the strong showing out of the Blueshirts’ powerplay as a key factor in yesterday’s victory (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson also pointed to New York’s performance with the man advantage against Florida and the oddity behind one of their two goals on special teams (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars agreed to a one year, $3.5 million contract extension with forward Joe Pavelski (NBC Sports)
- Luke Fox previews the 2023 Winter Classic set to take place at Fenway Park in Boston this afternoon between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins (Sportsnet)
- Jim Cerny reports that Pittsburgh Penguins’ defenseman Kris Letang may not be healthy enough to skate in the Winter Classic (NHL.com)
