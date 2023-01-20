Bantering Points: 1/20/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 3, NYR 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chris Kreider’s return to the lineup wasn’t enough for the Rangers has they became yet another team to fall victim to the buzzsaw that the Boston Bruins have become (CBS)
- Larry Brooks argues that the tie has come for Filip Chytil to receive a promotion to the second forward line (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Artemiy Panarin and Adam Fox were voted into the All-Star Game alongside New York Islanders’ goaltender Ilya Sorokin to fill the remaining spots on the Metropolitan Division roster (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at the hands of the Bruins (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple ponders why Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have been unable to find the chemistry Panarin had with free agent departee Ryan Strome (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Max Pacioretty will undergo an MRI to reveal the extent of the damage he suffered from a non-contact leg injury during the final minutes of last night’s game against the Minnesota Wild (TSN)
- Emily Sadler takes a look at the most prominent snubs from the now-revealed All-Star rosters throughout the league (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...