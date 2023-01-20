Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin Voted into All-Star Game

To the surprise of no one, Rangers Nation came out in full force to support their players. The result is both Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin have been voted to play in the All-Star Game!

By popular demand: Coming to an All-Star Game near you. pic.twitter.com/FMXbHzPcrt — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 20, 2023

Although it’s a bit disappointing the campaign to get K’Andre Miller into the All-Star Game came up short, both Fox and Panarin deserve this honor. The feat of two more Rangers being sent to participate in the NHL’s fun filled weekend is even more impressive when you step back and realize that each division was only sending two more skaters, and both of the voted skaters happen to be New York Rangers. Take that divisional rivals!

The two superstars join Shesterkin in participating in the All-Star Game. To read more about the details of the event check out the first article announcing Igor going to the ASG. What events do you hope to see Fox and Panarin participate in? Let’s talk about it in the comments section!