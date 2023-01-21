Bantering Points: 1/21/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Andrew Crane notes that whether or not you think the Rangers as a whole are underperforming, the Vincent Trocheck and Artemiy Panarin duo certainly is (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson joined Crane in discussing the lack of success Panarin and Trocheck have had together thus far (Newsday)
- Tom Castro details how New York’s impending salary cap crunch will make things difficult for Chris Drury to retain some key players beyond this season (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word concerning the Ranger$’ trade deadline targets$, Filip Chytil’$ impending RFA $tatu$, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Max Pacioretty will miss the remainder of the season after he re-tore the same achilles tendon he had just returned from injuring (TSN)
- Adam Vingan ponders whether or not the Colorado Avalanche will be able to put together a strong second half to climb into a playoff spot (Sportsnet)
