Bantering Points: 1/21/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new

New York Rangers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Andrew Crane notes that whether or not you think the Rangers as a whole are underperforming, the Vincent Trocheck and Artemiy Panarin duo certainly is (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson joined Crane in discussing the lack of success Panarin and Trocheck have had together thus far (Newsday)
  • Tom Castro details how New York’s impending salary cap crunch will make things difficult for Chris Drury to retain some key players beyond this season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple relay$ word concerning the Ranger$’ trade deadline targets$, Filip Chytil’$ impending RFA $tatu$, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Max Pacioretty will miss the remainder of the season after he re-tore the same achilles tendon he had just returned from injuring (TSN)
  • Adam Vingan ponders whether or not the Colorado Avalanche will be able to put together a strong second half to climb into a playoff spot (Sportsnet)

