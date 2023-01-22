Bantering Points: 1/22/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Andrew Crane discussed the Blueshirts’ meager power play as of late and what could possibly be done to fix it (NY Post)
- Ethan Sears relays word that Julien Gauthier is likely to return the lineup in time for tomorrow night’s game against the Florida Panthers (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that the line of Alexis Lafreneire, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko has been reunited as of yesterday’s practice (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on New York’s new forward lines (LoHud)
- Jonny Brodzinski has been placed on waivers (TSN)
Around the NHL:
- Montreal Canadiens’ forward Cole Caufield will miss the remainder of the season in order to undergo surgery on his right shoulder (NBC Sports)
- Iain MacIntyre details the final days of Bruce Boudreau’s tenure as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, as he is expected to be fired and replaced by Rick Tocchet tomorrow (Sportsnet)
