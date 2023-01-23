 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/23/23

By Jack McKenna
Florida Panthers v New York Rangers

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Colin Stephenson highlights how Jaroslav Halak has gotten past the rough patch in the early portion of the season and established himself as a dependable backup to Igor Shesterkin (Newsday)
  • Denis Gorman recaps the Rangers and Islanders’ alumni game played the Northwell Health Ice Center on Sunday (Newsday)

Around the NHL:

  • The Vancouver Canucks officially announced the long anticipated firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and his replacement by Rick Tocchet (NBC Sports)
  • Ken Wiebe discusses his selections for the league’s awards as we are slightly more than halfway through the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)

