Bantering Points: 1/23/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson highlights how Jaroslav Halak has gotten past the rough patch in the early portion of the season and established himself as a dependable backup to Igor Shesterkin (Newsday)
- Denis Gorman recaps the Rangers and Islanders’ alumni game played the Northwell Health Ice Center on Sunday (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The Vancouver Canucks officially announced the long anticipated firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and his replacement by Rick Tocchet (NBC Sports)
- Ken Wiebe discusses his selections for the league’s awards as we are slightly more than halfway through the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...