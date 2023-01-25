 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 1/25/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker ponders whether or not Will Cuylle will be able to bring an element of physicality to New York’s 4th line in his NHL debut tonight (NY Post)
  • Walker also notes that Cuylle’s recall from AHL Hartford likely means that Vitali Kravtsov will be sitting as a healthy scratch (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano muses about Cuylle’s promotion, Sammy Blais’ subsequent assignment on a conditioning stint, and what it all means moving forward (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate points to the play of Jaroslav Halak and Ben Harpur as bright spots for the Blueshirts as of late (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that he doesn’t believe teams around the league tank for draft position despite clamors that a handful of teams are currently tanking this season (Sportsnet)
  • The Arizona Coyotes agreed to a one year, $1 million contract extension with defenseman Juuso Valimaki (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...