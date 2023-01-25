Bantering Points: 1/25/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker ponders whether or not Will Cuylle will be able to bring an element of physicality to New York’s 4th line in his NHL debut tonight (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Cuylle’s recall from AHL Hartford likely means that Vitali Kravtsov will be sitting as a healthy scratch (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano muses about Cuylle’s promotion, Sammy Blais’ subsequent assignment on a conditioning stint, and what it all means moving forward (LoHud)
- Brian Abate points to the play of Jaroslav Halak and Ben Harpur as bright spots for the Blueshirts as of late (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that he doesn’t believe teams around the league tank for draft position despite clamors that a handful of teams are currently tanking this season (Sportsnet)
- The Arizona Coyotes agreed to a one year, $1 million contract extension with defenseman Juuso Valimaki (TSN)
Loading comments...