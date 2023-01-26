Bantering Points: 1/26/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: TOR 3, NYR 2 (5:09 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Will Cuylle had an uneventful NHL debut, Filip Chytil scored a pair of goals, but it was all for naught as the Blueshirts blew yet another game they in which held a lead of two periods (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points out that the third line of Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexia Lafreniere had another strong outing after being reunited prior to last night’s contest (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while the trio of kids are making headlines, the unit of Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, and Barclay Goodrow is making a mark on the game in its own way (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald (TSN)
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry will be out until at least the All-Star break with an upper body injury (ESPN)
