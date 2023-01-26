 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/26/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: TOR 3, NYR 2 (5:09 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Will Cuylle had an uneventful NHL debut, Filip Chytil scored a pair of goals, but it was all for naught as the Blueshirts blew yet another game they in which held a lead of two periods (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker points out that the third line of Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexia Lafreniere had another strong outing after being reunited prior to last night’s contest (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that while the trio of kids are making headlines, the unit of Vincent Trocheck, Jimmy Vesey, and Barclay Goodrow is making a mark on the game in its own way (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

