Bantering Points: 1/27/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks suggests swapping Filip Chytil in for Vincent Trocheck to try and jump start New York’s struggling top power play unit (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch relays word from James Dolan that he would consider suspending the sale of alcohol at a future Rangers game after the New York State Liquor Authority threatening to take away Madison Square Garden’s liquor license over their use of facial recognition technology (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the strong play Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko give the Blueshirts when united on a line together (Newsday)
- Tom Castro makes the case for Chytil becoming a long term fixture in the team’s top six (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two year, $11 million contract extension with forward Andrei Kuzmenko (TSN)
- Aaron Vickers chatted with Chicago Blackhawks’ forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane about their mindset heading into a trade deadline where either or both of them could be traded out of the only NHL team they’ve ever played for (NHL.com)
