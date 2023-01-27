 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/27/23

By Jack McKenna
Vegas Golden Knights v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks suggests swapping Filip Chytil in for Vincent Trocheck to try and jump start New York’s struggling top power play unit (NY Post)
  • Justin Tasch relays word from James Dolan that he would consider suspending the sale of alcohol at a future Rangers game after the New York State Liquor Authority threatening to take away Madison Square Garden’s liquor license over their use of facial recognition technology (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights the strong play Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko give the Blueshirts when united on a line together (Newsday)
  • Tom Castro makes the case for Chytil becoming a long term fixture in the team’s top six (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Vancouver Canucks agreed to a two year, $11 million contract extension with forward Andrei Kuzmenko (TSN)
  • Aaron Vickers chatted with Chicago Blackhawks’ forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane about their mindset heading into a trade deadline where either or both of them could be traded out of the only NHL team they’ve ever played for (NHL.com)

