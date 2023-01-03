Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how Kaapo Kakko’s strong play as of late has resulted in him finding himself back on the top forward line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider (NY Post)
- Walker also previewed tonight’s matchup with the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses the challenge the Hurricanes, who come into today’s game having won 11 straight games, will pose to the Blueshirts (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano gives us a sneak peek of tonight’s showdown with the Hurricanes (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word concerning the Blue$hirts’ trade po$$ibilitie$ a$ the trade deadline i$ two month$ away (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The league announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights (NBC Sports)
- Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third period goals to lift the Boston Bruins over the Pittsburgh Penguins by a final score of 2-1 in the 2023 Winter Classic (TSN)
