Game #39: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After kicking off 2023 with a victory on Sunday, the Rangers are back in action against a familiar foes as they’re set to clash with the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Tonight’s meeting will be the first since these two teams squared off in the Metropolitan Division Finals in last season’s playoffs, a back and forth series that the Blueshirts won in seven games.

Carolina comes into tonight’s game in the midst of an 11 game winning streak and currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division. While the Hurricanes may have revenge on their minds given how their 2021-22 season ended, the Blueshirts will need to be laser focused on avoiding any antics and doing everything in their power to earn two points and bring Carolina’s winning ways to an end.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

Following their playoff series, the Rangers poached Trocheck away from the Hurricanes in the ensuing offseason, and Trocheck is set to face his old team for the first time as a Ranger. Although he’s bounced around the lineup to a degree, Trocheck has spent a majority of the time centering Artemiy Panarin, and that’s what he’ll be doing once again tonight. Keep an eye on Trocheck in this critical divisional bout.

Enjoy the game!