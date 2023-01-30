Bantering Points: 1/30/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brendan Azoff suggests that Gerard Gallant stop shuffling his forward lines as frequently as he does and allowing linemates to try and build some chemistry (The Hockey Writers)
- Steve Buckley offers his take on the Blueshirts’ decision to scrap their Pride-themed warmup jerseys on Wednesday and the message their decision sent (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins by a 4-1 margin to send the Bruins to their first three game losing streak of the 2022-23 campaign (Sportsnet)
- Vancouver Canucks’ forward Ilya Mikheyev is set to miss the remainder of the season to undergo knee surgery (NBC Sports)
