Bantering Points: 1/31/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that although the Blushirts are in a good spot at the All-Star break, a tough second half schedule looms on the horizon (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights how New York weathered the early season storm they faced and now find themselves in a playoff spot with plenty of breathing room (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Clark reports that the New York Islanders acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty, and a top-12 protected first round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft (ESPN)
- Former Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Bobby Hull, who was also a wife beater and was quoted as saying Adolf Hitler “had some good ideas”, died at age 84 (Sportsnet)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Chandler Stephenson has been named as an injury replacement to the All-Star game to fill the spot of Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers (TSN)
