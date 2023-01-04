Bantering Points: 1/4/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, CAR 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A three goal effort in the third period allowed the Rangers to storm back against the Hurricanes and end their 11 game winning streak and hand Carolina their first regulation loss when leading after two periods this season (CBS)
- Larry Brooks points out Mika Zibanejad’s recent scoring streak and how it couldn’t be coming at a more opportune time for the Blueshirts (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker goes in-depth on K’Andre Miller’s up and down night, one that ended on a positive note by scoring the game winning goal (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that putting aside last night’s victory, the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden haven’t been particularly beneficial to the Blueshirts this season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s victory over the Hurricanes (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jaukb Vrana on waivers (TSN)
- Rory Boylen lists five teams that could shape the way the trade market plays out leading up to the trade deadline (Sportsnet)
