Bantering Points: 1/5/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Andrew Crane heard from Jimmy Vesey in the wake of the two year, $1.6 million contract extension he and the Rangers agreed to yesterday (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman relays word that although Filip Chytil found himself in the doghouse down the stretch of Tuesday’s game, Gerard Gallant doesn’t expect the young Czech center to stay there moving forward (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano details how Vesey parlayed his professional tryout during training camp into the two year contract extension he agreed to (LoHud)
- Brian Abate highlights the steps Kaapo Kakko has taken in his development this season and how the Blueshirts’ patience with him is beginning to pay dividends (The Hockey Writers)
- Colton Pankiw lists three trading partners if the Rangers decide to move on from Alexis Lafreniere (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Detroit Red Wings’ forward Jakub Vrana went unclaimed on waivers and has been assigned to AHL Grand Rapids (TSN)
- Team Canada rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated Team USA 6-2 to advance to the gold medal game of the World Junior Championships (ESPN)
