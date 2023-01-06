Igor Shesterkin Named to All-Star Team

The NHL changed things up a bit this year and announced the first 32 players that will participate in the All-Star weekend on February 3rd and 4th at the Florida Panthers’ home rink, FLA Live Arena. Each team had one player announced and for the Rangers, it was of course the Czar himself, Igor Shesterkin.

Getting to play in his first All-Star game this year is a much-deserved victory for the Rangers’ netminder. Coming off a Vezina-winning season, the beginning of this year was not all sunshine and roses. There were parts of this season where the elite goaltender looked human, and with that so did the Rangers, but the Igor we all know and love pushed through and has regained his form helping the team climb up the standings. With Igor in net, the Rangers have a chance to win any game and now so does the Metropolitan All-Star team.

Voting is open now to elect the other two skaters and a goalie for each divisional team. You can either vote at NHL.com, on the NHL app, or via a newly added method on Twitter. Voting on Twitter begins January 12th at 12:01 AM EST and ends January 14th at 11:59 PM EST. For your vote to count you must include the hashtag #NHLAllStarVote followed by a player’s full name or a player’s Twitter handle. The three remaining players voted in will be announced on January 19th. As we all know the Rangers definitely have a few more players deserving of the All-Star moniker, so be sure to show up and support by voting as frequently as the rules allow!

For the full current All-Star roster and updated list of rules that the NHL implemented to avoid another similar John Scott “controversy” click here.