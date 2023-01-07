Game #41: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Open Thread

The halfway point of the 2022-23 campaign has arrived for the New York Rangers. With the team set to play its 41st out of 82 games this afternoon, there couldn’t be a better time for a measuring stick game against a Metropolitan Division rival. That rival is the New Jersey Devils, and the scene for today’s action will be at Madison Square Garden’s satellite arena in downtown Newark.

After splitting a pair of games in New York earlier this season, the season series is still up for grabs. A regulation win for the Devils would ensure they claim more points out of the series than the Rangers do, while a regulation for the Rangers will allow them to temporarily leapfrog the Devils for second place in the divisional standings.

Player to Watch: Mika Zibanejad

As one of New York’s top players, Zibanejad will likely need to be a key contributor for the Blueshirts as they look to extend their winning streak to four games. Keep an eye on Zibanejad in today’s heated divisional matchup.

Enjoy the game!