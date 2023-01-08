 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 1/8/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NJD 4, NYR 3 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts squandered a two goal lead heading into the third period and were forced to settle for the loser point after falling in overtime in a game they were lucky to get any points out of (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that even in spite of a strong effort in goal from Igor Shesterkin, that alone wasn’t enough for the Blueshirts to pull out a victory (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks sees yesterday’s contest as a message sent by the Devils that they don’t plan on fading away anytime soon this season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Jimmy Vesey, who spent last season with the Devils, about his experiences playing with Jack Hughes as his teammate (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s matinee defeat (LoHud)
  • Scott Blair ponders whether or not Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, or Vitali Kravtsov’s days on Broadway are numbered (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Washington Capitals’ forwards Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom are set to make their season debuts today (TSN)
  • Shane Wright, who was recently assigned to OHL Kingston by the Seattle Kraken, is expected to be traded away from Kingston as the OHL trade deadline approaches (Sportsnet)

