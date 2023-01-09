Bantering Points: 1/9/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker dives into the numbers behind New York’s up and down first half of the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano takes a look at how the Blueshirts stack up at the halfway point of the season (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Consensus 2023 top prospect Connor Bedard recorded four goals and two assists in his first game back with WHL Regina since returning from winning gold at the World Junior Championships (Sportsnet)
- The Boston Bruins continues rolling along with yet another victory last night, and David Pastrnak’s ascension into one of the league’s top goal scorers has been a major part of their success (TSN)
