Bantering Points: 2/1/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks suggests that after months of speculation linking the Rangers to Patrick Kane, the Chicago Blackhawks’ forward may not be a good fit for New York after all (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano details why Filip Chytil’s strong play as of late could throw a wrench in the Blueshirts’ offseason plans (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple examine$ the potential trade target$ for the Ranger$ to pur$ue a$ the trade deadline will come into focu$ following the All-$tar break (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors an abbreviated version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The Detroit Red Wings placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination (TSN)
- Tom Gulitti relays word that league commissioner Gary Bettman received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sports Business Journal for the revenue growth the league has seen as well as limiting the owners to locking out the players only three times during his tenure (NHL.com)
