Bantering Points: 2/10/23

By Jack McKenna
St Louis Blues v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today's news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks offers his take on how Gerard Gallant should construct his forward lines following yesterday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson discusses the details of the deal that landed the Rangers Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, and two draft picks (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano gives the Blueshirts high marks in his instant reaction to their blockbuster trade (LoHud)
  • Alex Chauvancy gave his grade on the deal from both New York and St. Louis’ perspective (The Hockey Writers)
  • The staff of The Athletic also joined the ranks of those grading the trade (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a two year, $2.2 million contract with defenseman Connor Timmins (TSN)
  • Both Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier scored against their former teams in last night’s Canucks-Islanders game, but it was Beauvillier and the Canucks who got the last laugh as they won 6-5 (Sportsnet)

