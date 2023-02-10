Bantering Points: 2/10/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks offers his take on how Gerard Gallant should construct his forward lines following yesterday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses the details of the deal that landed the Rangers Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, and two draft picks (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano gives the Blueshirts high marks in his instant reaction to their blockbuster trade (LoHud)
- Alex Chauvancy gave his grade on the deal from both New York and St. Louis’ perspective (The Hockey Writers)
- The staff of The Athletic also joined the ranks of those grading the trade (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a two year, $2.2 million contract with defenseman Connor Timmins (TSN)
- Both Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier scored against their former teams in last night’s Canucks-Islanders game, but it was Beauvillier and the Canucks who got the last laugh as they won 6-5 (Sportsnet)
