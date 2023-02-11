 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 2/11/23

By Jack McKenna
Seattle Kraken v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, SEA 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: It took Vladimir Tarasenko two shifts to do something Sammy Blais failed to do in 54 games as a Ranger as New York’s newest forward scored a goal in his Broadway debut to kick start an offensive outburst for his new team (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that with the team’s need for a top level winger officially filled, Chris Drury would be wise to seek out another depth forward as the Blueshirts are yet to find a reliable fourth line (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Kaapo Kakko about is excitement at having another Finland native on the roster with Niko Mikkola also coming over from St. Louis along with Tarasenko (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ first win of the Vladimir Tarasenko era (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • As the Chicago Blackhawks deal with potentially trading a pair of franchise icons, one of those icons voiced his thoughts on a recent trade in the league (NBC Sports)
  • The Los Angeles Kings agreed to a one year, $1.5 million contract extension with goaltender Pheonix Copley (Sportsnet)

