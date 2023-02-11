Game #53: New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Open Thread

The Rangers finished up a three game home stand with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken last night, and now they’re set to hit the road for four consecutive games. The first of those games will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh as New York will visit the Carolina Hurricanes in a rematch of last spring’s second round playoff series. The last time the Blueshirts were in this building was for the deciding Game 7 of that playoff series, a 6-2 victory for the visitors in what was Carolina’s only home loss of their playoff run last year.

Tonight will mark the second meeting of the season series between these Metropolitan Division rivals. The Rangers won the first game back at Madison Square Garden by a 5-3 margin back on January 3rd, and earning another win against the division-leading Hurricanes will help close the gap New York is looking to make up in the standings.

Player to Watch: Niko Mikkola

Vladimir Tarasenko garnered most of the attention last night as he scored a goal in his Broadway debut, but Mikkola also skated in his first game with the Rangers after being acquired from St. Louis as well. It was a rough outing for the Finnish defenseman, as he was penalized three times and finished -1 on the night. Keep an eye on Mikkola as he looks to bounce back in his first road contest as a Ranger tonight.

Enjoy the game!