Bantering Points: 2/12/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, CAR 2 (4:49 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers and Hurricanes played a tight first 40:00 of hockey before the Blueshirts pulled away on the back of a four goal effort from Artemiy Panarin (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks notes that after spending last night’s victory as a healthy scratch, Vitali Kravtsov is looking more and more like a future trade chip as opposed to a core piece of the Blueshirts (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson discusses how the addition of Vladimir Tarasenko has sparked both of New York’s power play units (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ latest victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

