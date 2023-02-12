Bantering Points: 2/12/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, CAR 2 (4:49 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers and Hurricanes played a tight first 40:00 of hockey before the Blueshirts pulled away on the back of a four goal effort from Artemiy Panarin (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that after spending last night’s victory as a healthy scratch, Vitali Kravtsov is looking more and more like a future trade chip as opposed to a core piece of the Blueshirts (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses how the addition of Vladimir Tarasenko has sparked both of New York’s power play units (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the Rangers’ latest victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to be out on a week to week basis with a lower body injury (NBC Sports)
- The Los Angeles Kings retired Dustin Brown’s #23 and unveiled a statue of their former captain prior to last night’s game (TSN)
Loading comments...