Bantering Points: 2/13/23

By Jack McKenna
Vancouver Canucks v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks offers his thoughts on the current state of the Rangers, including Vitali Kravtsov’s desire to be traded, the team’s stylistic change in how they play, and more (NY Post)
  • Anthony Rieber points to the line change that landed Artemiy Panarin with Jimmy Vesey and Vincent Trocheck as the catalyst for his four goal performance on Saturday (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff wonders if a reunion with Tyler Motte could be in the cards as the Blueshirts look to upgrade their forward depth ahead of the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple di$cu$$e$ what he’$ been hearing regarding the Ranger$ even in the wake of their blockbu$ter deal la$t week (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

