Report: Vitali Kravtsov requests a trade

According to a report, New York Rangers winger and former 9th overall selection Vitali Kravtsov has requested a trade from the organization.

Vitali Kravtsov has reportedly requested a trade from the Rangers

The 23-year-old has played in just 28 games this year, with a 3-3-6 line in those contests.

The trade deadline is on March 3rd. Chris Drury is going to have his work cut out for him to not lose big on the former top pick. This is the second time Kravstov has reportedly asked for a trade, and can’t seem to make his way into the lineup despite his high draft status.

Gerard Gallant has repeatedly opted to use Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey as top-nine or even top-six options over Kravtsov, which has also allowed Jake Leschyshyn to see increased playing opportunities on the fourth line. There was some hope the Sammy Blais trade would have opened up more room for Kravtsov in the top-nine but that dream lasted all of one game.

