Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Gerard Gallant about the logic behind deciding which of K’Andre Miller or Jacob Trouba gets time as the lone defenseman on the second power play unit (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from Artemiy Panarin as he looks to build on the four goal outburst he had against the Hurricanes on Saturday (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details the various roles Barclay Goodrow has played up and down New York’s lineup throughout the season (Newsday)
- Mark Scheig makes the case for Adam Fox as the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy given to the league’s most valuable player (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple tell$ the tale of the twelve year long connection Panarin and Vladimir Tara$enko have had dating back to their time with the Ru$$ian national team at the World Junior Champion$hip$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alexander Ovechkin has stepped away from the team for the time being as he attends to a personal matter (NBC Sports)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs waived veteran forward Wayne Simmonds (TSN)
