Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Niko Mikkola about what he can bring to the table as Braden Schneider’s new partner on the third defense pairing (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from Jaroslav Halak about the veteran goaltender’s ability to bounce back from his rough first few outings as a Ranger and settle into his role as Igor Shesterkin’s backup (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even in the midst of a six game winning streak, the Blueshirts need to cut out some of the defensive lapses they’ve been experiencing lately (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano highlights how although Vladimir Tarasenko was the most recognizable name in last week’s swap between New York and St. Louis, Chris Drury made sure that Mikkola was also a part of that trade (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ $ix thing$ to like about the Ranger$’ $ix game winning streak (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Detroit Red Wings agreed to a two year, $6 million contract extension with defenseman Olli Maatta (TSN)
- Adam Vingan wonders whether or not Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Patrick Kane is still capable of performing at a high level or if the former superstar is washed up (Sportsnet)
