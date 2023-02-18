Bantering Points: 2/18/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4*, EDM 4 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: What looked to be a sure loss for the Blueshirts after the first period turned into one of their more memorable regular season games over the final two plus frames as they mounted a comeback to force a draw after 65:00 of action (CBS)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Braden Schneider about how lucky he feels to have been drafted into the Rangers’ organization and ascended into the NHL when he did (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that in spite of a rough first period, Igor Shesterkin battled back and shut the door on the Oilers when he was needed most (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from K’Andre Miller about the rest he enjoyed during the All-Star break and how he’s feeling recharged ahead of the stretch run (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s game in Edmonton (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in a three team trade with the Minnesota wild in exchange for forwards Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, and draft picks in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rounds of three upcoming Entry Drafts (TSN)
- Wayne Scanlan pointed to the tears in the eyes of former Ottawa Senators’ forward Chris Neil on the night his jersey was retired by the team (Sportsnet)
