Bantering Points: 2/19/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: CGY 3, NYR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts battled back from a 2-0 deficit going into the first intermission to force overtime, but their winning streaked was snuffed out at seven after falling in the three on three portion of the action (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker points to another strong performance from Alexis Lafreniere as a positive to take away from the Blueshirts’ loss (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson hears that even with Vladimir Tarasenko on board, Chris Drury could still be in the market for a depth forward as the trade deadline approaches (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s defeat against the Flames (LoHud)
  • Brendan Azoff makes the case for recognizing the Rangers as one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Martin Necas recorded three points as his team defeated the Washington Capitals by a 4-1 margin in the 2023 Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium (Sportsnet)
  • David Satriano lists a handful of players to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline (NHL.com)

