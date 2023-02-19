Bantering Points: 2/19/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CGY 3, NYR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts battled back from a 2-0 deficit going into the first intermission to force overtime, but their winning streaked was snuffed out at seven after falling in the three on three portion of the action (CBS)
- Mollie Walker points to another strong performance from Alexis Lafreniere as a positive to take away from the Blueshirts’ loss (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that even with Vladimir Tarasenko on board, Chris Drury could still be in the market for a depth forward as the trade deadline approaches (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s defeat against the Flames (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff makes the case for recognizing the Rangers as one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Martin Necas recorded three points as his team defeated the Washington Capitals by a 4-1 margin in the 2023 Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium (Sportsnet)
- David Satriano lists a handful of players to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline (NHL.com)
