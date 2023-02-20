Bantering Points: 2/20/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how even in the midst of some of their best hockey of the 2022-23 campaign, as evident by their ten game point streak, the Blueshirts are only focused on what’s in front of them (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses the deal that sent Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Tyler Motte (Newsday)
- $hayna Goldman and $ean Gentile hand out their grade$ of the Motte <—> Gauthier swap (The Athletic)
- Arthur $taple offer$ hi$ take on the Motte trade and ponder$ if there could be one more $mall move in the card$ for the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- In what could be a final audition before the trade deadline, Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Patrick Kane scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs en route to a 5-3 victory (TSN)
- Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson will be out indefinitely with a broken ankle (NHL.com)
