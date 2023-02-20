Game #57: Winnipeg Jets vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Blueshirts have returned home after a successful three game swing through western Canada. With a 2-0-1 record and the additional five standings points such a record grants in their back pocket, the Rangers are set to square off with yet another Canadian team tonight. The Winnipeg Jets are in town after losing to the New Jersey Devils last night. After falling to the Calgary Flames on the back end of a back to back set on Saturday, Gerard Gallant’s squad will look to take advantage of a tired Jets team and get back in the win column.

These teams haven’t met since October 14th, a game in which Winnipeg opened their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-1 victory and handed the Rangers their first loss of the season in what was their third game of the year. New York will to avenge that defeat tonight, and they’ll be doing so with a new addition to the lineup.

Player to Watch: Tyler Motte

If you’re on Rangers Twitter, you have thought the Rangers traded for prime Wayne Gretzky when the news of Motte’s re-acquisition was announced yesterday. Having played 24 nondescript games in 4th line duty during New York’s stretch run last year, Motte quickly became a fan favorite before leaving in free agency for the Ottawa Senators. Chris Drury shipped Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh round pick to Ottawa to bring Motte back, and he’ll begin his second stint on Broadway tonight. After wearing #64 last season, Motte will don #14 this time around, so keep an eye on him tonight.

