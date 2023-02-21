Bantering Points: 2/21/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: WPG 4, NYR 1 (4:50 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Connor Hellebuyck stood on his head, Igor Shesterkin did not, and in spite of a dominant team effort from the Rangers, they found themselves on the losing end of the type of game they’ve gotten used to winning over the last 18 years (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that if the Blueshirts still have any desire to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks, they’ll need to move Vitali Kravtsov as soon as possible for salary cap purposes (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Tyler Motte about his feelings on being acquired by the Rangers for a second consecutive stretch run (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about how Jacob Trouba’s captaincy came to be (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s frustrating defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- New York Islanders’ forward Mathew Barzal will be out on a week to week basis after suffering a lower body injury on Saturday (TSN)
- Eric Engels goes in-depth on how the Montreal Canadiens’ organization has undergone structural changes sine Jeff Gorton was tabbed to assist in their rebuild (Sportsnet)
