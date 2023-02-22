Bantering Points: 2/22/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker chatted with Ben Harpur about how the veteran defenseman has handled going from a lineup regular to a frequent resident of the press box as of late (NY Post)
- Andrew Crane notes that although the Rangers weren’t able to defeat the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Vladimir Tarasenko’s strong effort is one positive to be taken away from that game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson details the struggles Igor Shesterkin has experienced since returning from his time at All-Star weekend in Florida earlier in the month (Newsday)
- Colton Pankiw lists the Blueshirts as one of three teams that could look to acquire Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Eric Engels ponders whether or not the New Jersey Devils could be in the market for Montreal Canadiens’ forward Josh Anderson if he were to be moved (Sportsnet)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Ryan O’Reilly recorded a hat trick for his first three goals in Toronto as he led his team to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres (ESPN)
Loading comments...