Game #58: New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings Open Thread

After a brief pit stop in New York and a loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Rangers are back on the road for a two game trip. Tonight’s opponent will be the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six matchup. The site will be Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, where some recent slippage among the current Eastern Conference wild card teams has breathed new life into the Red Wings’ playoff hopes.

Tonight’s clash will be the third and final one of the 2022-23 campaign between New York and Detroit. The teams played twice in a five day span back in early November, with the Red wings earning a 3-2 overtime victory at Madison Square Garden on the 5th while the Rangers went on the road and blew out the Red Wings by an 8-2 margin four days later.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

Although the Blueshirts generated plenty of offense on Monday, as evidenced by the 51 shots on goal they recorded, Trocheck was the only player to find the back of the net. Trocheck has spent the majority of the season centering the team’s second line, and he’s set to do so once again. He’ll be flanked Artemiy Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko, so keep an eye on Trocheck as he and the rest of his teammates look to get back in the win column after dropping their last two games.

Enjoy the game!